Rajasthan University BSc revaluation results 2019 declared at result.uniraj.ac.in; check direct link
Candidates who had applied for revaluation can check their results on the official website.
University of Rajasthan has declared undergraduate revaluation results for B.Sc (Hons) Part 1, 2, 3, BSc BioTech Part 1, 2, 3, BSc Home Science Part 1 and 2, and BSc Part 1, 2, 3 results on its website result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who had applied for revaluation can check their results on the official website.
The revaluation results are declared after a 30 day long process.
How to check Rajasthan University BSc 2019 revaluation results:
- Visit the official website: http://result.uniraj.ac.in/
- Click on the link for the course applicable to you
- Enter your roll number and submit
- The result will be displayed
- Save and download for future reference