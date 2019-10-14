Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card for DRDO CEPTAM 2019. Interested candidates visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and download the admit card. The admit card will be available for candidates until 23rd October, 2019. The re-examination will be conducted on October 23, 2019 in various centers.

The DRDO CEPTAM ‘Technician A’ CBT was scheduled from 28th September, 2019 to 30th September, 2019. DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive is being conducted for 351 vacancies of Technician in the organisation. The re-examination is being conducted for the few candidates from various centers who were not able to appear for the examination. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted for candidates who missed the exam in Patna, Delhi, Dehradun, Goa, Jaipur and Port Blair at selected centres.

Steps to download the DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. Click on the link DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019 Enter all the details and download the admit card. Download and save the admit card for future reference

. For more details, candidates can check the official site of DRDO.