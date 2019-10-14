Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notification for Engineering Services Exam 2020 on 25th September, 2019. The last date to apply for the vacancies is tomorrow, 15th October 2019. This examination will fill 495 vacancies in group A and group B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics & telecommunications discipline. The preliminary exam will be held on 5th January, 2020.

Candidates applying for UPSC ESE 2020 must be in the age group of 21-30 years. Applicants, apart from engineering graduates, have to clear section A and B of the institutional examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India). Candidates who have passed the Graduate exam of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers are also eligible to take ESE 2020.

Final selection will be made on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The preliminary test will consist of two objective-type question papers carrying a maximum of 500 marks. The main exam will consist of two conventional type question papers with a time limit of three hours carrying a maximum of 500 marks. The personality exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

For more details about the application process, visit this direct link on the official website for UPSC .