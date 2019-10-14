The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is recruiting for the posts of scientist and engineer at its department of space. The application process ends today, 14th October, 2019 on its official website isro.gov.in. There are 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ civil, electrical and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and architecture.

Candidates with a B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available) are eligible to apply for the examination. The exam will be conducted on 12th January, 2020 across 12 venues. The written test will consist of 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

The application fee is Rs 100 for each application. Candidates may make the payment online using Internet Banking/Debit Card or offline by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Candidates after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment which is 16th October, 2019.

How to apply for ISRO 2019 scientist recruitment: