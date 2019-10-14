Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result for the 63rd combined competitive examination at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in today, 14th October, 2019. A total of 924 candidates cleared the exam of which 824 participated in document verification round. Shriyansh Tiwari has topped the exam while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil are on the second and third place respectively on the merit list.

BPSC has declared 355 candidates successful on the basis of the marks scored by them in the mains and the interview. The interview of BPSC 63rd combined competitive examination was held from 27th August to 15th September, 2019. The exam was held in January, 2019.

Steps to check BPSC 63rd combined competitive exam result:

Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link ‘Final Results: 63rd Combined Competitive Examination’ Check your roll number in the PDF list that opens

Candidates can check the direct link to the BPSC 63rd combined competitive exam list here.