Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Junior Engineer (JE) Answer Key 2018 today, 14th October, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted from 23rd September to 27th September, 2019.

Candidates can raise objections through the official site from 14th October to 17th October, 2019. For each question, candidates will have to pay Rs 100. Any objections raised after 12:00 am on October 17, 2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances, according to the official notification.

How to download SSC JE 2018 answer keys:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in Click on the SSC JE Answer Key 2018 link available on the home page Enter all the details and submit The answer key will be displayed on the screen Check the answer keys and download it for future reference. Raise objections by 17th October, 2019

Here is the direct link to download the SSC JE 2018 answer key.