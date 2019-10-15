Indian Navy declared the result for the written exam conducted in February 2019 for the post of senior secondary recruit (SSR), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Steps to check the Indian Navy 2019 AA, SSR Result 2019:

Visit the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on the link ‘online application’ Login using your registration number Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check Indian Navy SSR, AA result 2019.



