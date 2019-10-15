Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be inviting applications for the post of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice from 1st November, 2019. The application process of DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019 will end on November 20, 2019. The recruitment drive is open for a total of 116 vacant posts: 60 for Graduate Apprentice and 56 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

Candidates are required to have a BE/BTech degree or a degree in the relevant subject for eligibility for the post of Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding Diploma in the relevant subject are eligible to apply are eligible for the post of Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. DRDO will pay a stipend of Rs 9,000 to Graduate Apprentice and Rs 8,000 to Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

Candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Non registered candidates are likely to be rejected. Fresh candidates (passing their B.E/B.Tech I Diploma degree in 2017, 2018, 2019) only can apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2017 are not eligible. Candidates with post graduate qualification are not eligible to apply. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

B.Tech I Diploma degree holders who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualifications shall NOT be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.