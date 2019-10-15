Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will begin the online application process for TISSNET 2020 today, 15th October, 2019. The online application process will commence on the official admission portal: admissions.tiss.edu. Offline admission forms will be available at the institute and can be procured either in person or through post.

TISSNET 2020 exam will be held on 4th January, 2020. The online application process will end on 13th November, 2019. The admit card will be issued on 18th and 19th December 2019.

The offline application can be procured from the TISS Office in person by paying the requisite application fee. TISSNET 2020 application form is also available through post. To get application form through post, candidates need to send DD worth application fee to: Assistant Registrar (Academic),

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar

Mumbai, 400088.