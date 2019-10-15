The registration process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) CSIR UGC NET 2019 December examination ends today, 15th October, 2019 at 11:50 pm. Candidates can complete the online application process for CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam on the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The online application process was initially supposed to end on 9th October, 2019 but was later extended until 15th October, 2019.

The correction window for UGC NET 2019 will open from 18th October, 2019. The last date for fee payment has been extended to tomorrow, 16th October, 2019. The fees can be paid using a debit/ credit card or through Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM services till 11:50 pm tomorrow. Applications without fee payment would be summarily rejected.

The UGC NET 2019 December examination will be conducted from 2nd December, 2019 to 6th December, 2019. The admit card is expected to be released on 9th November, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for any updates regarding the examination.

For any technical problems in registering for the CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at: 0120-6895200. The helpline will address queries related to online application and fee payment for CSIR NET 2020 Exam.