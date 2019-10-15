Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to declare Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Main examination results soon. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of LIC: licindia.in.

The main examination was conducted on 11th August, 2019 and 22nd September, 2019 for candidates who were unable to appear for the examination on the first day. This story will be updated with the direct link to the result once it is declared.

LIC had released a total of 8581 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) this year.