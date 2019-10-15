The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has begun the registration for the ICAR-National Eligibility (NET) 2019 on its official website icar.org.in. The ICAR NET examination is held for determining the eligibility for lectureship in state agricultural universities and other agricultural universities under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The examination will be held from 9th December, 2019 to 15th December, 2019.

Candidates can apply for the examination by 4th November, 2019. The ICAR NET 2019 examination is a Computer-Based-Test (CBT) that will be conducted at various test centres across the country.

How to apply for the ICAR NET 2019 Exam:

Visit the official website of the ICAR at icar.org.in Click on the ICAR NET 2019 notification link Click on the link for the exam notification and registration Register and login using your login ID and password Enter all basic details, upload your photograph and signature, and make the fee payment Complete the registration process and submit Download and save the application form for future reference

The exam will be computer based and will have 150 marks in total. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master’s degree. Candidates must have attained 21 years of age as on July 1.