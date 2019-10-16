Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification for 387 positions of Scientist/Engineer on October 15th, 2019 and the application process began on the same day. All the candidates can access the notification and apply for the position at the official website, isro.gov.in.

Out of the total 387 vacancies, 131 are for Scientist/Engineer - Electronics, 135 for Scientist/Engineer - Mechanical, Scientist/Engineer - Computer Science, and 3 for Scientist/Engineer - Electronics Autonomous Body. The last day to apply for the positions is November 4th, 2019.

The candidate must not be above the age of 35 with relaxation for candidates from certain categories according to the norms. The candidate must have cleared BE/B.Tech or equivalent in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

The candidate must appear for a written test schedule to be organised on January 12th, 2020 at 12 centres throughout India. The written test paper consists of 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be short-listed for interview, the schedule and venue of which will be notified by e-mail.

Candidates can access the official notification for the examination in this direct link. The application process for the recruitment can be processed in this direct link where candidates must register first before proceeding with the application process.