Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the online exam conducted for the recruitment of Extension Officer Grade-I(Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Department. The result can be accessed at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A total number of 212 candidates have cleared the exam. The candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 18th, 2019.

Candidates can access the APPSC result for the exam in this direct link. The roll number of the successful candidates are mentioned in the page.

The notification along with the result states, “The candidates who are qualified for ORAL TEST (Interview) are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview,”

How to check APPSC Supervisor result: