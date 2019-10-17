Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the 2019 Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) / Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examination notification on October 16th, 2019. The application process for the same is underway at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment notification was released for a total number of 364 vacancies of which 300 are for PCS 9 for Special Recruitment. For ACF and RFO, the number of vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively. The last day to apply for the recruitment is November 13th, although application fees needs to be submitted by November 11th.

The PCS exam is conducted for various positions and each position has different eligibility criteria. Candidates can look at the official notification to get acquainted with the details which is available in this direct link.

How to apply for 2019 UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO recruitment: