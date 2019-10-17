GoAir is running a pre-Diwali Super Saver sale on flight tickets starting at Rs 1,296. The offer is valid until 3 pm today, 17th October 2019. The fare is available on goair.in or the GoAir mobile app. The travel period to avail this offer should be between 20th October 20 and 23rd October, 2019.

GoAir reserves the right to cancel, modify, substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Standard cancellation charges apply. The offers are applicable on all routes and across 33 destinations that GoAir flies.

Here are some of the exciting offers on tickets booked from Delhi. For more offers visit goair.in

From To Fare Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 2,172 Delhi Abu Dhabi Rs 6,901 Delhi Bangkok Rs 6,796 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 3,207 Delhi Mumbai Rs 2,758 Delhi Kolkata Rs 4,744 Delhi Kochi Rs 5,024 Delhi Guwahati Rs 5,016 Delhi Goa Rs 3,673 Delhi Phuket Rs 8,395 Delhi Hyderabad Rs 2,699 Delhi Bagdogra Rs 4,242 Delhi Chandigarh Rs 1,707 Delhi Jammu Rs 3,202 Delhi Leh Rs 1,639 Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,297 Delhi Lucknow Rs 1,722 Delhi Nagpur Rs 1,705 Delhi Patna Rs 4,895 Delhi Pune Rs 3,200 Delhi Srinagar Rs 2,181

GoAir currently renders its services at the airports in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Singapore, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.