IndiGo has launched a new year sale on domestic air tickets. ‘The big fat IndiGo sale’ includes offers like domestic air tickets starting Rs 899 and international air tickets starting Rs 2,999 along with an additional cashback up to Rs 2,000.

Sale alert! Grab the most affordable fares starting at ₹899 at zero convenience fee along with additional cashback up to ₹2,000. Book now https://t.co/I0axoBNADQ #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/hrkyO67eAg — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 23, 2019

The offer from InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) is valid on bookings made from 6 am on 23rd December 2019 to 11.59 pm on 26th December 2019. The travel period under the IndiGo ticket sale is between 15th January 2020 and 15th April 2020.

The discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. The offer is also not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo has a total destination count of 83 with 60 domestic destinations and 23 International. Fourteen codeshare destinations beyond Istanbul on Turkish Airlines are also open for sale. They include, Athens (ATH), Budapest (BUD), Brussels (BRU), Tel Aviv (TLV) , Malta (MLA), Paris (CDG) , Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH) , Prague (PRG), Vienna (VIE), Zurich (ZRH), Amsterdam (AMS),London Gatwick (LGW) and London Heathrow (LHR) .