MICA Ahmedabad has started the online application process for participating in the MICAT 2020 examination. The MICAT exam is conducted twice in a year for admissions to 2020-22 batch of the flagship 2-year PGP Program (Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Communication/Post Graduate Diploma in Management).

The MICAT I exam is set to be conducted on December 7th, 2019 and the MICAT II examination will be conducted on January 25th, 2019. The last date for online application for PGDM-C/PGDM MICAT-1 exam is November 25, 2019. Candidates can either appear for one exam or both the exams and best of two scores will be taken into account for admissions.

Apart from the MICAT application, this year the institute has simultaneously opened up the application process for its 1-year Post Graduate Certificate Program, Crafting Creative Communications (CCC), and the 4-year Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). For CCC and FPM programme, an online exam will be conducted in January and March 2020 respectively.

Interested candidates can apply for any of the above-mentioned application offered by MICA at their official website, mica.ac.in. The website has the full notification for the programme and instructions on the application process and other important dates relevant for the exam.