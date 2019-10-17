Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has declared the SETL19 written exam result as part of the 2019 Teacher recruitment for both E and T categories. The district wise list of candidates who have cleared the exam can be accessed at the CG Vyapam’s official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CGPEB had conducted the SETL19 examination for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher for Science Laboratory on July 28th, 2019 and the tentative answer keys for the same was released on July 31st.

District-wise result for both the E and T categories can be accessed in this direct link. Click on the relevant district under the respective category and enter the roll number to access the result.

The CGPEB had released the notification for the vacancy of more than 14 thousand for various positions and the application process for Assistant Teacher position for Science (Laboratory) started from April 26th. The total vacancy for which the SETL 2019 exam will be conducted for 1200 positions of which 789 positions are for E category and 411 positions are for T category.

How to check the result for CG Assistant Science Teacher (Laboratory) 2019 position: