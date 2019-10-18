Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has been accepting HTET 2019 application since October 7th and today is the last day to apply for the same. All the candidates who want to participate in the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 exam are suggested to do as soon as possible at htetlonline.com.

HTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to BSEH. The exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on November 16th and November 17th, and the admit card for the same will be issued on November 8th, 2019. The HTET certification is valid for 5 years from the date of declaration of the result.

HTET is conducted in three categories. The first category is for candidates who wish to teach from Class I to V. The second category or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are for classes VI to VIII. The third category is for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT. The eligibility and qualification for each category is available on the official notification, which can be accessed in this link.

How to apply for HTET 2019 exam: