Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released a recruitment notification for the position of Account Officer on October 17th, 2019. The application process for the drive will begin on October 21st and will go on until November 15th, 2019 at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for a total number of 16 vacancies. The candidates must not be above the age of 35 years; however, candidates from reserved categories can avail relaxation in this.

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in either Commerce, Economics, Maths, or Statistics to be eligible to apply.

The candidates must appear for a preliminary exam initially which will consist two General Studies papers in the form of objective exam for 100 marks each.

The first paper will test candidates on History of India and Indian National Movement, India and World Geography, Indian Polity, and Economy, and History/Geography/Economics/Culture of Jharkhand. The second paper will test candidates on General Science, General Mental Ability, Current events of the State, National, and International Importance, and Basic Numerical and Quantiative Aptitude.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam which will consist three papers of 100 marks each. The first paper will test candidates on General English and General Hindi, second on General Studies, and third will be based on subject chosen by the candidate. Then, the last round will be an interview round.

Candidates can access the notification at the official website of JPSC under the ‘Latest Recruitment/Openings’ section or one can access it in this direct link.