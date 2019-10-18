Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the answer keys for the exam conducted for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Watchers today, October 18th, All the candidates can access the answer keys along with question paper and response sheet at the official website, forests.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers on the answer keys which needs to be raised on or before October 20th until 10.00 AM. The link to raise objection is also available alongside the answer keys after logging with respective credentials.

Here is the direct link to access the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer keys.

The modalities around accessing the answer keys and challenging them is available in this notification.

TNFUSRC had released the recruitment notification for the Forest Watcher position in March of this year and the application process was conducted thereafter. The preliminary exam was conducted from October 4th to October 6th and now the answer keys have been released. The recruitment drive aims to fill 564 vacancies.