Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the KMAT 2019 admit card today, October 18th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2019 exam is set to be conducted on October 20th from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates have to report to the centre before 1.00 pm. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka, and will be held in more than 10 cities all across the country and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

The exact date for the result of the KMAT 2019 is yet to be announced and the details of the counselling process will be released soon after. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates.

How to download KMAT 2019 admit card: