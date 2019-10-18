Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) (AC) 2019 written examination result today, October 18th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the result at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 2,215 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST) round of the recruitment.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC CAPF 2019 result PDF (with names and roll numbers)

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now supposed to register to appear for the PET/PST round of the examination, the link for which will remain open from October 30th to November 13th, 2019. The result PDF has more details regarding the same.

A total of 323 vacancies have been advertised by UPSC for Assistant Commandant recruitment. Detailed break of vacancies under BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB has been given in the official notification. Here is the direct link to the notification.

How to check CAPF recruitment 2019 written exam result: