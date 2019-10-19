West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 application process began today, October 19th, on the official website, wbjeeb.in. All the candidates who are interested in participating in the common entrance examination can register at the official website. The last day to apply for WBJEE 2019 is November 13th, 2019 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 2nd, 20202.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

The 2019 WBJEE notification was released on October 17th, 2018 and the application process began today, October 19th. Candidates can also make corrections on the submitted applications from November 14th to November 16th, 2019.

How to apply for WBJEE 2020:

Visit the WBJEE 2020 application website. Click on the button for WBJEE 2019 application form. Under new candidate registration section, click on ‘Apply’. Read the instructions carefully and confirm your understanding and click on ‘Click here to proceed’. Fill in the form and submit. The log-in credentials will be generated which can be used to login under registered user section at this page. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2019 is expected to be available on January 27th, 2020; however, the date of the result has not been revealed yet. All the candidates can access the official notification for further details on syllabus, exam pattern, reservation policy for each college, detailed schedule among other details in this link.