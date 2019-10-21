Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released admit cards for the entrance exam for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019. Candidates who have registered for the UTET Exam 2019 can visit the official website to download Uttarakhand TET 2019 admit card at ubseonline.uk.gov.in to download the hall tickets.

Candidates can use their login credentials to download the admit cards. The Uttarakhand Board will conduct the UTET Exam 2019 into two parts. UTET 1 will be held on 6th November, 2019 between 10 am to 12.30 pm. UTET 2 exam will be held on 6th November, 2019 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates can use this direct link to login and download the UTET 2019 admit card.

Successful candidates will be awarded the TET Eligibility Certificate which can be used to apply for the post of teachers in government and private schools in Uttarakhand. Candidates need to take a print-out of the UTET 2019 admit card, ball pen and a photo ID to the examination center on the day of the exam.