Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on 23rd October, 2019 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. It is expected that the admit cards will be released at 5 pm. A total of 2,44,169 candidates have registered for the exam.

CAT 2019 will be held on 24th November, 2019 in two shifts across 374 centres in 156 cities. The admit card will carry details of the venue and time of the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from 23rd October to the date of the exam from the official website.

How to download the admit card for CAT 2019:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in Login using your login ID and password Check for the CAT 2019 admit card link Download and take a print-out for future reference.

CAT 2019 examination will be 180 minutes long. Candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The three sections are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.