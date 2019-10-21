Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University has released the RSCIT 2019 exam answer keys on October 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official we b site, vmou.ac.in.

Grievances against the answers on the answer keys can be submitted on or before October 25th, 2019. The objections/grievances can be submitted at rscitexam@vmou.ac.in. This is the only way in which objections can be submitted.

VMOU RSCIT 2019 answer keys can be accessed in this direct link.

VMOU had conducted the RSCIT examination on October 20th, 2019. RSCIT or Rajasthan State Certificate on Information and Technology exam is exam conducted for certification in computer courses offered by the open university.

How to check VMOU RSCIT answer keys: