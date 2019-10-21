Delhi State Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exams for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) examination today, October 21st, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for either of the two exams can download the admit card from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board will conduct the exams for both the recruitment on October 23rd, October 24th and October 25th, 2019. Candidates are suggested to go through their admit card carefully to get details on the venue, exam date and time and other details.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

Candidates can check the mock test for all the exams in this link. The DSSSB will conduct the JE recruitment drive to fill 264 positions, application process for which was conducted from January 30th to March 1st, 2019.

How to download DSSSB JE/LDC admit card: