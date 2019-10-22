Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally issued the admit card for the examination for the Homeopathic Pharmacist recruitment on October 21st, 2019.

The candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC will be conducting the examination on October 24th, 2019 and now the admit card has been released on the official website.

The exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at various centres in Lucknow.

How to download UPSSSC admit card: