Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 79 Assistant Professor positions for Medicine universities on October 21st, 2019. The application process will begin from today, October 22nd, at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The vacancies are spread across 23 specialties details of which can be accessed in the official notification. The application process will end on November 12th and candidates are suggested to go through the notification before proceeding with the application.

The candidate must be at least 30 years old to be eligible to apply for the position. The maximum upper age limit is 45 with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

As for the qualification, a postgradaute qualification (MD/MS/DNB) in the concerned subject and three years Junior Resident and one year in Senior Resident. And in case of DNB qualification, three-year teaching experience in the relevant subject.

The notification for the recruitment drive can be accessed at JPSC’s official website or one can click on this direct link to access it.