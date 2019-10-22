Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) formerly known as BTC 2nd semester result has been declared on October 21st. The result can be accessed by all the students and marksheet can be downloaded from btcexam.in.

The exams were conducted in the month of August and now the result has been declared. The 2-year course is divided into four semsters and the 2nd semester result is out now.

Candidates can access the UP D.El.Ed 2nd semester result in this direct link.

The UP Education Board organises the D.El.Ed course examination offered by various institutions in the state. The course helps candidates become teachers, assistant teachers, and counselors at primary and elementary schools.