Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the phase I examination result for the recruitment of Social Security Assistant (SSA) on October 21st, 2019. All the candidates can access the result at the official website, epfindia.gov.in.

A total number of 22,229 candidates have cleared the Phase I examination and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. The Main exam or the Phase II round will be conducted on November 14th, 2019.

Candidates can access the list of candidates who have cleared the exam in this direct link

The PDF also has category-wise cut-off marks, details of the Main exam, and qualifying marks details which candidates can refer.

EPFO had conducted the Phase I examination on August 31st and September 1st, 2019. The preliminary exam tested the candidates on English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Aptitude and the total marks of the exam was 100 and for a duration of an hour.

EPFO had released the notification for the recruitment of SSA on June 27th and the application process started on the same day and went on until July 21st, 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 2,189 positions. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31st and September 1st, 2019.

How to access EPFO 2019 SSA Phase I result: