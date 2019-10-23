Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the 2019 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination on October 22nd, 2019. The official notification can be accessed and the application process can be completed at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The last day to apply for the CGL 2019 examination is November 25th, 2019 and the last day to make an online fee payment is November 27th, 2019. The Tier I exam for the CGL 2019 will be conducted from March 2nd to March 11th, 2020 and the Tier II/Tier III is scheduled to be conducted from June 22nd to June 25th, 2020.

The CGL exam will be held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a latter date. The eligibility age range can be anywhere from 18 to 32 years old depending on the position, details of which can be accessed in the notification with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved candidates.

The minimum eligible for most positions is graduation from any stream; however, a few positions require graduation in certain specialities and candidates are advised to go through the notification for further details.

The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2019 examination:

Visit the SSC official website. Candidates who do not have a log-in ID need to register first at the SSC website by click on ‘New User? Register Now’ link. Once registered, click on the ‘Apply button on the home page and under the CGL tab, click on the ‘Apply’ button against the 2019 advertisement. Fulfill the application process and submit the application and take a print out for future reference.

The official notification available under the ‘Latest News’ section of the website has more details on the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, application process, reservation policy, important dates among others. The official notification can also be accessed in this link.