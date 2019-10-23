Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released two recruitment notifications on October 22nd for the position of Veterinary Officer and Grade II Librarian. The notification for both the recruitment drives can be accessed at the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to 900 Veterinary Officer vacancies for the Veterinary Department and 12 Librarian vacancies for the Language and Library Department and application will be conducted from October 25th to November 24th, 2019 at the official website.

The maximum age limit for both the vacancies is 40 years with relaxation for candidates who are from the reserved categories according to the norms. The candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

For Veterinary officer position, Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in the minimum qualification; whereas for the Librarian position, the minimum qualification is Graduate with degree or diploma in Library Science.

The notification for both the recruitment drive can be accessed at the RPSC’s official website or one can access it in these direct links for Veterinary Officer and Librarian.