Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is scheduled to release the admit card for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 today, on 23rd October, 2019 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The official time for the release of the admit card is 5.00 pm. A total of 2,44,169 candidates have registered for the exam, according to reports.

CAT 2019 will be held on 24th November, 2019 in two shifts across 374 centres in 156 cities. The admit card will carry details of the venue and time of the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from 23rd October until the date of the exam from the official website.

CAT 2019 examination will be 180 minutes long. Candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The three sections are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

How to download the admit card for CAT 2019:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in Click on the link to the download the admit card. Login using your login ID and password Download and take a print-out of the admit card after logging in.



The result for the IIM CAT is expected to be declared in the month of January 2020. The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.