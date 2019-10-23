Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the admit card for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 today, 23rd October, 2019 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The admit card was released at around 5.00 pm. A total of 2,44,169 candidates have registered for the exam, according to reports.

CAT 2019 will be held on 24th November, 2019 in two shifts across 374 centres in 156 cities. The admit card will carry details of the venue and time of the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from 23rd October until the date of the exam from the official website.

Click on this link to access the IIM CAT 2019 admit card log-in page.

Apart from the release of the admit card, the IIM also activated the link for the mock test for all the candidates, which will help candidates get acquainted with the pattern of the CBT test.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

How to download the admit card for CAT 2019:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in Click on the link to the download the admit card. Login using your login ID and password Download and take a print-out of the admit card after logging in.

The result for the IIM CAT is expected to be declared in the month of January 2020. The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.