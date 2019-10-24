Anna University has released the hall tickets for the Arrears exam that is scheduled to be conducted in the months of November and December. Students scheduled to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official websites, acoe.annauniv.edu and coe1.annauniv.edu.

Students can access the hall ticket in this direct link.

Along with the hall ticket, the university has also released the detailed exam timetable for the November and December exam on its official website. Students can also access the timetable in this direct link.

How to access Anna University hall ticket: