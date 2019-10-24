Anna University Nov-Dec Arrears exam hall ticket released; check for direct link
The exam timetable was also released along with the hall ticket which can be accessed at the official website acoe.annauniv.edu
Anna University has released the hall tickets for the Arrears exam that is scheduled to be conducted in the months of November and December. Students scheduled to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official websites, acoe.annauniv.edu and coe1.annauniv.edu.
Students can access the hall ticket in this direct link.
Along with the hall ticket, the university has also released the detailed exam timetable for the November and December exam on its official website. Students can also access the timetable in this direct link.
How to access Anna University hall ticket:
- Visit the Anna University official website.
- Click on the link to download the hall ticket placed at multiple places on the home page.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The hall ticket can be downloaded and printed out.