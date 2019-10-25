Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier II and 2018 Multi-Tasking Staff exam result today, October 25th, 2019. The information was revealed in a notification released on September 19th and the result is expected to be released in the evening hours at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

It should be noted that all the above-mentioned result dates are tentative and SSC has not updated the result schedule with firm dates yet for all the above-mentioned examinations.

The candidates who clear the CGL 2018 Tier II exam will then appear for the Tier III exam scheduled to be conducted on December 29th, 2019. The Paper II of the MTS 2019 will be held on November 24th, 2019, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 17th but has been postponed.

Candidates have to wait until November 15th for and December 20th for CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 final results, respectively. which was informed on the same date as the above-mentioned examination.

How to access SSC results: