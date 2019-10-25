Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the 2018 Excise Sub-Inspector recruitment today, October 25th. All the candidates who had participated in the PET/PMT round of the recruitment can check the result at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 126 vacancies; however, 124 candidates have made it to the final list. Two vacancies in SC category is yet to be filled.

BPSSC 2018 Excise SI final result can be accessed in this direct link.

A total number of 86,595 candidates had appeared for the preliminary and a total number of 2600 candidates cleared the exam and made it to the Main exam round. Then, 772 candidates cleared the Main exam and appeared for the PET/PST round after which the final result has been declared.

