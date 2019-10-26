As expected. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination results on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Tier II examination can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in, to see if they have qualified for the Tier III stage of the CGL 2018.

A total of 57,921 candidates managed to clear the Tier II stage and qualify the Tier III round of the recruitment. For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 5009 candidates qualified; for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), 2672 candidates; and for all other positions, 50240 candidates qualified.

Here is the direct link for the CGL 2018 Tier II results for all the categories.

List of candidates qualified for the posts of A.A.Os in Tier-II for appearing in Tier-III Examination

List of candidates qualified for the post of J.S.O. in Tier-II for appearing in Tier-III Examination

List of candidates qualified for all other posts in Tier-II for appearing in Tier-III Examination

The notification for the result which can be obtained in this link states, “The Tier-III (Descriptive Examination) is scheduled to be held on 29.12.2019. The status of city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 15 days and 04 days respectively before the conduct of the Tier-III Examination. “

SSC was also expected to release the Paper I result for the MTS 2019 examination along with this exam; however, the new result schedule has pushed the date of the result to November 11th. The final for the CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 is scheduled to be released on December 15th and December 20th, respectively.