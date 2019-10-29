The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the preliminary exam for the 65th Combined Competitive examination. The answer keys can be accessed by all the candidates at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys can be accessed in this link, which basically states that the objections are invited against the answers on the answer keys and candidates can submit the objection on or before November 11th, (5.00 pm). Remaining details regarding the submission can be accessed in the notification.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC 65th Prelim answer keys.

The answer keys for all the General Studies Booklet Series (A, B, C, and D) have been released. The exam was conducted on October 15th, 2019. This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state

