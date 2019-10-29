Navodaya Vidyalaya has started the application process for the Class 9th admission and parents/guardians can apply for students to appear for the exam at the official website. nvsadmissionclassnine.in. The last day to apply for the same is December 10th, 2019 and guardians/parents are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

The admission test is scheduled to be conducted on February 8th, 2019. The eligibility criteria to appear for the exam is as follows:

Only those candidates who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2019-20in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

Candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass Class VIII in the academic session 2019-20from a Govt./Govt. recognized school in the district where he/she is seeking admission.

A candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2004and 30.04.2008(both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe

The admission test will be conducted at the Navodaya Vidyalay and will be an OMR-based test in English or Hindi. The duration will be 2-1/2 hours testing students on English, Hindi, Maths, and Science. The full notification can be accessed in this direct link.

The application process is being conducted at the official website where one should click on the link for registration first and with the general user ID and password, login and fulfill the remaining application process.