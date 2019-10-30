Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Mobile Squad Constable (MSC) on October 29th, 2019. All the candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies. The application process will go on until November 29th, 2019 and candidates are suggested to fill in their application as soon as possible.

The candidate must have cleared the Intermediate or 12th class exam to be eligible to apply for the position. Apart from the education qualification, they should have a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler (LMV/HMV) driving license issued before the date of the release of the notification.

The candidates must clear three rounds of the recruitment process, the first of which is an OMR online examination followed by a PET/PST examination and then a medical examination. The official notification has further details regarding the same which can be accessed in this link.

How to apply for the CSBC MSC 2019 recruitment: