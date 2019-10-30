OPSC admit card for Municipal Administrative Services released at opsc.gov.in
The OPSC will conduct the OMAS recruitment examination on November 3rd, 2019.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the examination for the recruitment for Odisha Municipal Administrative Services (OMAS). All the candidates can download the Admission Certificate for the Written Examination at the official website, opsc.gov.in.
The OPSC will conduct the examination for the recruitment of Group A Assistant Director/Assistant Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer, and Enforcement Officer, and Group B Executive Officer on November 3rd, 2019.
Here is the direct link to download the admission certificate for the OPSC exam
The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 vacancies of which 5 are for Assistant Director (Municipal Administration)/Assistant Commissioner, 4 CEO, 3 Enforcement Officer, and 16 Executive Officer. The recruitment notification was released on July 26th.
How to download OPSC OMAS admit card:
- Visit the OPSC official website.
- Click on the link to download the admission certificate for the exam.
- A new page will open where one can click on the link for the relevant detail.
- In the new page, feed in the require log-in info and submit.
- The admission certificate will be displayed which needs to be printed out.