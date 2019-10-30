Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the examination for the recruitment for Odisha Municipal Administrative Services (OMAS). All the candidates can download the Admission Certificate for the Written Examination at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC will conduct the examination for the recruitment of Group A Assistant Director/Assistant Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer, and Enforcement Officer, and Group B Executive Officer on November 3rd, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the admission certificate for the OPSC exam

The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 vacancies of which 5 are for Assistant Director (Municipal Administration)/Assistant Commissioner, 4 CEO, 3 Enforcement Officer, and 16 Executive Officer. The recruitment notification was released on July 26th.

How to download OPSC OMAS admit card: