Osmania University BSc, BCom, BBA, BA 6th sem result declared at osmania.ac.in
Candidates can check the result now at the official website.
Osmania University, Hyderabad today the results for the 6th-semester examination results for BA, BCom, BSc, and BBA courses. The results for the undergraduate courses exam can be checked on its website - osmania.ac.in.
The results for BA, B.Sc and BBA courses are available on the official website and candidates can check the same using their exam roll numbers.
The university conducted the undergraduate exams during the month of August 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exams are requested to check for their results.
How to check Osmania University UG exam results 2019
- Visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in
- Then proceed to click on the results section to be directed to the latest results
- Or scroll down to the latest announcement section which has links for all the recently declared results
- Click on the course which you appeared for at the University
- A new page will open up, enter relevant details and submit to view the final scores
- Alternatively here is the direct link to results page for Osmania University
- Download and save a copy of the result for future reference