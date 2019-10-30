The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has begun the application process for 2019 Recruitment for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator from today, October 30th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do so at the official website, tssoutherpower.com.

The link to pay the application fees has been activated today and the link to begin the application process will begin from tomorrow, October 31st, The last day to pay the application fees and submit the application is November 20th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator. The notification for the recruitment drive was issued for the position along with Junior Lineman and Junior Personnel Officer, application for which began on October 21st.

The candidates must go through an online examination scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd, hall ticket for which will be issued on December 11th for the recruitment exam.

Candidates can access the notification for all the positions in the official website or in these direct links for Junior Lineman and Junior Personal Officerand Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator. The notification will have more details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, important dates among others.