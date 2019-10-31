Haryana September 2019 Open School 10th, 12th result declared at bseh.org.in
The exams were conducted in the month of September and now the results are out.
Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th and 12th class results on October 30th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, bseh,org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com.
The students of both Senior Secondary and Secondary classes had appeared for the examination for Compartment and Reappear examination in the month of September.
Here are the direct links to check the results:
How to check BSEH HOS September exam result:
- Visit the BSEH official website.
- Click on the link to check the relevant result on the home page.
- IndiaResult page will open. Click on the relevant link to check the result.
- Enter the log-in credentials and submit.
- The result will be displayed.