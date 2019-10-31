Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for several examinations to be conducted in the month of November on October 30th. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for RPSC exams in the month of November can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification that came along the RPSC admit card stated that the admit cards were released for examinations for the recruitment of 2019Fisheries Development Officer, 2019 Assistant Fisheries Development Officer, 2018 Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, and Group Instructor/Surveyor/ Assistant Apprenticeship (TSP/non-TSP).

All the exams are scheduled to be conducted from November 4th to November, details of which are available in this notification. The candidates are also instructed to go through the admit card carefully for more details regarding the exam date, time, and venue.

How to download RPSC admit card: