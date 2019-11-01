Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam timetable for the recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges on October 31st. The entire schedule can be accessed at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The exam for the position of Lecturers will be conducted in the month of February 2020, i.e. from February 17th to February 20th in two sessions each day. The first or forenoon session will be for General Studies and the second or afternoon session with be for the specialty.

Here is the direct link for the entire exam schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 position of which 95 are carry forwards and 310 are fresh recruitment. The notification for the same was released on December 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted from February 6th to February 27th, 2019.